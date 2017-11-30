Shy Glizzy – “Dope Boy Magic” (ft. Trey Songz and A Bogie wit da Hoodie)

Shy Glizzy has shared a new single featuring Trey Songz and A Bogie wit da Hoodie. Titled “Dope Boy Magic,” the song finds the trio trading verses about making moves and scoring big. “Young Jefe holmes/Girl what your name is/Tell me who you came with/Ain’t nothin’ like none of these industry niggas, I’m dangerous,” Shy raps in his verse. The track follows a Grammy nomination for Shy on “Goldlink,” a Goldlink track which also featured Brent Faiyaz. Check out “Dope Boy Magic” below.