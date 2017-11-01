Daptone Records’ latest release is Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings’ “Call on God.” The song, which will appear on her forthcoming posthumous release Soul of a Woman, was written in the late ’70s when Sharon Jones sang with E.L. Fields’ Gospel Wonders choir. After originally being recorded for 2007’s 100 Days, 100 Nights, “Call on God” was left over to be included in a gospel album the band hoped to make, but Jones died before the project completed. Listen to the “Call on God,” which comes with footage of the band emotionally performing the song, below. Soul of a Woman is due November 17.