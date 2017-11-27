Saturday Night Live’s Twitter account revealed its December slate of musical guests. U2 will perform this Saturday, SZA comes on the week after, and then Foo Fighters rock the Kevin Hart-hosted December 16 episode. While SZA and the Foo Fighters are riding off their 2017 LPs, U2 will perform the same weekend their album Songs of Experience finally hits streaming services.

Foo Fighters have performed on SNL seven times to U2’s three. Fellow Irish descendant Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) will host U2’s episode, while SZA gets James Franco. See SNL’s announcement below.