Open Mike Eagle – “Snowsuit”

Later this month, Amazon is releasing a curated Christmas playlist of soul music. Open Mike Eagle—who isn’t a soul artist per se, but nonetheless a soulful dude—has a new song called “Snowsuit.” Over jingles and sceptic bass, Open Mike talks about Christmas in the ghetto, which is more about the small joys, and the holiday not actually being all that great. “Snowsuit” follows up last month’s “Dating Ghosts,” another seasonal anthem released right before Halloween. Listen to Open Mike’s latest, which premiered at Stereogum, below.