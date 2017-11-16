Oneohtrix Point Never to Debut “Epochal Song Cycle” in New York City Next Year

In May, Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) will unveil a new project called myRiad at New York City’s Park Avenue Armory, as a part of next year’s Red Bull Music Festival in the city. The press release describes the project as an “epochal song cycle” and a “hyperstitial ‘concertscape,'” that will feature “choreographed set pieces and lighting.” The four-part piece is envisioned as being from the perspective of an “alien intelligence.”

Previously, Lopatin has staged installation-based projects at NYC’s Museum of Modern Art, Tate Britain, Brooklyn’s MoMA PS1, and at the Edinburgh International Festival. Earlier this year, he won the award for Best Soundtrack at the Cannes Film Festival for his score for the Safdie Brothers’ film Good Time. Tickets for myRiad are not yet on sale, but read some more detailed description of the piece below, and check the Armory’s site for more information.