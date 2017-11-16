News \
Oneohtrix Point Never to Debut “Epochal Song Cycle” in New York City Next Year
In May, Oneohtrix Point Never (aka Daniel Lopatin) will unveil a new project called myRiad at New York City’s Park Avenue Armory, as a part of next year’s Red Bull Music Festival in the city. The press release describes the project as an “epochal song cycle” and a “hyperstitial ‘concertscape,'” that will feature “choreographed set pieces and lighting.” The four-part piece is envisioned as being from the perspective of an “alien intelligence.”
Previously, Lopatin has staged installation-based projects at NYC’s Museum of Modern Art, Tate Britain, Brooklyn’s MoMA PS1, and at the Edinburgh International Festival. Earlier this year, he won the award for Best Soundtrack at the Cannes Film Festival for his score for the Safdie Brothers’ film Good Time. Tickets for myRiad are not yet on sale, but read some more detailed description of the piece below, and check the Armory’s site for more information.
Pulling from long-standing fascinations with film and television tropes, abstract sculpture, game ephemera, poetry, apocryphic histories, internet esoterica, and philosophies of being, myRiad generates a conceptual spectrum that is as much a speculation on the unthinkable future as it is an allegory for the current disquiet of a civilization out of balance with its environment. Oriented around behaviorally choreographed set pieces and lighting, the theatrical installation takes a directly formal approach to themes latent in his work by placing the audience inside the architecture of the music itself. Using the scale of the Wade Thompson Drill Hall to explore disorienting relationships between space and sound, myRiad mutates forms of live musical performance. The world premiere of myRiad is presented as a four-part epochal song cycle by the Park Avenue Armory and the Red Bull Music Festival New York City.