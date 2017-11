Lorde just performed in Christchurch, New Zealand as part of her Melodrama world tour, and she sang a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire.” (Springsteen previously covered “Royals” in 2014.) Lorde blended a little bit of her own song, “400 Lux,” into her cover. Watch video via Pitchfork below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.