Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce North American Tour

On the heels of the release of their new album, Luciferian Towers, Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced a 2018 tour with performances across Mexico and the US. After wrapping up their extensive European tour, Godspeed will kick off their 2018 dates in with two shows in Mexico and a performance at Houston’s Day for Night Festival. After a string of tour dates across Australia in January, the band will return stateside for a tour spanning fourteen cities, including a stop at the Big Ears music festival in Knoxville, Tennessee. The band makes some stops in Europe along the way, including two dates in Cambridge and a performance at the Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands. View the full list of tour dates below.

Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017-2018 Tour Dates

12/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival Aural 12/14 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

12/16 – Houston, TX @ Paper Tiger

12/17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival

01/12 – Launceston, AU @ Princess Theatre *

01/13 – Launceston, AU @ Princess Theatre *

01/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

01/19 – Hobart, AU @ Mona Foma Festival

01/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Recital Centre

03/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

03/06 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

03/07 – Cambridge, UK @ The Sinclair

03/08 – Cambridge, UK @ The Sinclair

03/09 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

03/10 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA

03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/15 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum

03/16 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

03/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/23 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

03/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/21-22 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival