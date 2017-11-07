News \
Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce North American Tour
On the heels of the release of their new album, Luciferian Towers, Godspeed You! Black Emperor has announced a 2018 tour with performances across Mexico and the US. After wrapping up their extensive European tour, Godspeed will kick off their 2018 dates in with two shows in Mexico and a performance at Houston’s Day for Night Festival. After a string of tour dates across Australia in January, the band will return stateside for a tour spanning fourteen cities, including a stop at the Big Ears music festival in Knoxville, Tennessee. The band makes some stops in Europe along the way, including two dates in Cambridge and a performance at the Roadburn Festival in the Netherlands. View the full list of tour dates below.
Godspeed You! Black Emperor 2017-2018 Tour Dates
12/13 – Mexico City, MX @ Festival Aural 12/14 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
12/16 – Houston, TX @ Paper Tiger
12/17 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival
01/12 – Launceston, AU @ Princess Theatre *
01/13 – Launceston, AU @ Princess Theatre *
01/16 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
01/19 – Hobart, AU @ Mona Foma Festival
01/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Recital Centre
03/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
03/06 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
03/07 – Cambridge, UK @ The Sinclair
03/08 – Cambridge, UK @ The Sinclair
03/09 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
03/10 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA
03/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/15 – Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum
03/16 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/20 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
03/22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/23 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
03/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/21-22 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival