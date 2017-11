DRAM’s “Ill Nana”—not to be confused with the Foxy Brown joint—is a stickily melodic gem that might have a shot at becoming DRAM’s next hit single. The September Trippie Redd-featuring release now also has an appropriately dreamlike video, where the duo is living it up with women wearing angel wings. Watch the two galavant in this Bobby Hanaford-directed video below.