Diet Cig Cancel Their Performance at Messiah College, Citing the School’s Discriminatory LGBT Policies

Twee-punk duo Diet Cig have cancelled their performance at Messiah College scheduled for next Wednesday, November 29. In a series of screenshots posted on Twitter, the band cites the college’s reputation as one that “discriminates against its LGBT students/faculty/staff.” Referencing an Atlantic article noting Messiah’s discriminatory policies, as well as the college’s student handbook, the band draw attention to a passage noting the school’s policy that “students who experience same sex attraction or identify as gay or lesbian are expected to refrain from ‘same sex sexual expression’ as it is embodied in culturally contextual practices (e.g., identifying as a couple or exhibiting expressions of physical intimacy).”

Diet Cig released their album Swear I’m Good At This earlier this April. Read their statement below and revisit our interview with the rising band.