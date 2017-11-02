David Guetta & Afrojack – “Dirty Sexy Money” ft. Charli XCX and French Montana

David Guetta and Afrojack have teamed up on “Dirty Sexy Money,” a new song which features Charli XCX and French Montana. Listen to it below.

Recently, Charli took her hit video for “Boys” to the stage with a testosterone-filled performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The same week, Guetta premiered a cartoonish video for his song with Justin Bieber, “2U.” French Montana has been keeping busy since the release of Jungle Rules in July, with a feature on a remix of A$AP Ferg’s “East Coast.”