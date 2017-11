Five years since 2012’s excellent All We Love We Leave Behind, metal gods Converge are finally back with a new album. Titled The Dusk in Us, the LP follows a number of live records and reissues, as well as singles “I Can Tell You About Pain” and “Under Duress.” With scrappy guitars, the album lends itself a charm of self-production, yet again overseen by guitarist Kurt Ballou. Check it out below.