The Jesus Lizard Announce First Live Dates Since 2009

The Jesus Lizard are back after eight years of absence. David Yow, lead singer of the legendary noise-rock band, is now 57, and told Noisey in a new interview that he’s been planning on “doing some very serious, stringent workout stuff” and “hitting the gym like Rocky” to prepare for the band’s comeback to the stage.

Yow released his debut solo album in 2013, but The Jesus Lizard hasn’t put out a record since 1998’s Blue. The band is doing six United States shows, with their run closing at Houston’s Day For Night festival. See the dates below.

12/8 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

12/9 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

12/14 – Los Angeles, CAThe Fonda Theatre

12/15 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

12/16 – Houston, TX @ Day For Night Festival