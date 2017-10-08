SZA Has Announced a Free “Pop-up” Show in New York City

Yesterday, SZA took to Instagram to announce a free “pop-up” show in New York City. Though the location has yet to be revealed, the performance is scheduled for October 10 and requires attendees be at least 21 years of age.

SZA recently shared her single “Quicksand” as part of the soundtrack for HBO’s Insecure, and was guest featured on the new Maroon 5 track “What Lovers Do.” Her standout debut album CTRL was released earlier this year. Check out the vocalist’s original Instagram announcement below.