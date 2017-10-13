Watch the Final Trailer for Season 2 of Stranger Things

Netflix is celebrating Friday the 13th with a final trailer for the upcoming season of their runaway sci-fi mystery hit Stranger Things. This time around, the adults are in the know, but it’s still up to the plucky kids of season one (with Will back in tow!) to take on the even greater extraterrestrial terror that faces Hawkins, Indiana. “It’s not like it was before,” Chief Hopper says. “It’s grown.” Though we do see bits of hope in the trailer (a bloody-nosed Eleven might be back for more than her fill of Eggo waffles), creators Matt and Ross Duffer promised this season will be much darker and scarier.

Watch the full trailer below. All episodes will be available for streaming on October 27, just in time for a last-minute Halloween costume idea.