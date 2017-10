After hosting Thundercat, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert decided to bring in the extraterrestrial duo Shabazz Palaces. The duo reached back into their discography to perform Lese Majesty’s “Colluding Oligarchs” and “They Come In Gold” before closing with Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines’ single “Shine a Light.” With bassist Otis Calvin’s help, Shabazz Palaces’ effects-heavy aesthetic actually translates well in this smaller venue. Watch it below.