Run the Jewels Will Open for Lorde’s North American Tour

Run the Jewels have spent this past year extensively touring, and it looks like they’ll be doing some more of that in 2018. It’s been announced that their next job will be opening for Lorde on her upcoming North American tour, which begins on March 1 at Milwaukee. Swedish singer Tove Styrke and Mitski will also join as supporting acts on select dates.

The reveal may be a bit of surprise: Run the Jewels haymaker raps and Lorde’s luscious pop don’t fit together at first glance. But Killer Mike and El-P are veterans and they’ve made themselves comfortable in various settings, including an opening gig for Jack White’s 2015 Madison Square Garden performance. Read their dates with Lorde below.

Lorde tour dates:

March 1 – Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris @ Bradley Center w/ Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke

March 2 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke

March 3 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center w/ Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke

March 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center w/ Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke

March 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke

March 9 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena at Seattle Center w/ Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke

March 10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center w/ Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke

March 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center TBD, Tove Styrke

March 13 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Tove Styrke

March 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center w/ TBD, Tove Styrke

March 16 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena w/ TBD, Tove Styrke

March 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center w/ TBD, Tove Styrke

March 19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center w/ TBD, Tove Styrke

March 21 – Tulsa, OK** @ BOK Center w/ TBD, Tove Styrke

March 23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center w/ TBD, Tove Styrke

March 24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

March 25 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

March 27 – Rosemont, IL @Allstate Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

March 28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

March 29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

March 31 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 3 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 6 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 7 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 8 – Washington DC @ The Anthem w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena w/ TBD, Mitski

April 12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 14 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski

April 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena w/ Run the Jewels, Mitski