Rostam Will Tour North America in 2018
Rostam will follow up his November European tour with a North American trek. The former Vampire Weekend member will kick off 2018 with a run of dates that kick off in Atlanta on January 29. He’ll be touring behind his debut solo album Half-Light, which dropped last month. See the dates below and read our interview with Rostam here.
Rostam tour dates:
January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
January 30 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
February 1 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
February 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary)
February 5 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
February 6 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
February 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Theater at The Andy Warhol Museum
February 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Ladies Literary Club
February 10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
February 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo
February 13 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
February 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
February 16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
February 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
February 19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
February 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
February 21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
February 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre