Rostam Will Tour North America in 2018

Rostam will follow up his November European tour with a North American trek. The former Vampire Weekend member will kick off 2018 with a run of dates that kick off in Atlanta on January 29. He’ll be touring behind his debut solo album Half-Light, which dropped last month. See the dates below and read our interview with Rostam here.

Rostam tour dates:

January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

January 30 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

February 1 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

February 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church (Sanctuary)

February 5 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

February 6 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

February 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol Theater at The Andy Warhol Museum

February 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Ladies Literary Club

February 10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

February 12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

February 13 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

February 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

February 16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

February 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

February 19 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

February 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

February 21 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

February 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre