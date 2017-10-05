News \
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominations Include Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Nina Simone
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its Class of 2018. Nine of the 19 nominated acts are first-time candidates, including Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine, who just became eligible for nomination this year (it’s been 25 years since their first commercial releases). The other first-timers are Kate Bush, Nina Simone, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Dire Straits, and Moody Blues. Maybe this will be the big year for J. Geils Band, who are returning for their fifth year of nomination, or L.L. Cool J, who is back for his fourth.
The Rock Hall inductees will be announced in December of this year. As a fan and rock pundit, you can submit your Fan Vote beginning today (October 5) through December 5. This year’s inductees were Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, and Yes. Read the full list below.
Bon Jovi
Kate Bush
The Cars
Depeche Mode
Dire Straits
Eurythmics
J. Geils Band
Judas Priest
LL Cool J
MC5
The Meters
Moody Blues
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Nina Simone
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
Link Wray
The Zombies