The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for its Class of 2018. Nine of the 19 nominated acts are first-time candidates, including Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine, who just became eligible for nomination this year (it’s been 25 years since their first commercial releases). The other first-timers are Kate Bush, Nina Simone, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Dire Straits, and Moody Blues. Maybe this will be the big year for J. Geils Band, who are returning for their fifth year of nomination, or L.L. Cool J, who is back for his fourth.

The Rock Hall inductees will be announced in December of this year. As a fan and rock pundit, you can submit your Fan Vote beginning today (October 5) through December 5. This year’s inductees were Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, Joan Baez, Journey, Electric Light Orchestra, and Yes. Read the full list below.

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies