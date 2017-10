Rich the Kid not only nabbed a Kendrick Lamar guest verse for his recent single “New Freezer,” he’s also put him in the new video. The Dave Free and Jack Begert-directed clip finds the rising Atlantan tooling around in a car so foreign it’s probably extraterrestrial, then meeting up with Lamar at a Chinese takeout place. Swae Lee makes an appearance, as does Rich’s flashy sequined tracksuit. Watch below.