Porches Announces New Album The House, Releases “Find Me”

Porches, the band of Aaron Maine, has announced his third full-length album, The House, which comes on the heels of 2016’s Pool and Water EP. He also also debuted a new song and video for “Find Me,” a jaunty, mid-tempo number that contrasts the measured restraint of his recent song, “Country.”

The House drops on January 19 from Domino.Watch the video for “Find Me” and check out the album tracklist below

The House:

01 Leave The House

02 Find Me

03 Understanding

04 Now the Water

05 Country

06 By My Side

07 Åkeren

08 Anymore

09 Wobble

10 Goodbye

11 Swimmer

12 W Longing

13 Ono

14 Anything U Want