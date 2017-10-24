News \
Porches Announces New Album The House, Releases “Find Me”
Porches, the band of Aaron Maine, has announced his third full-length album, The House, which comes on the heels of 2016’s Pool and Water EP. He also also debuted a new song and video for “Find Me,” a jaunty, mid-tempo number that contrasts the measured restraint of his recent song, “Country.”
The House drops on January 19 from Domino.Watch the video for “Find Me” and check out the album tracklist below
The House:
01 Leave The House
02 Find Me
03 Understanding
04 Now the Water
05 Country
06 By My Side
07 Åkeren
08 Anymore
09 Wobble
10 Goodbye
11 Swimmer
12 W Longing
13 Ono
14 Anything U Want