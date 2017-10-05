Pink – “Whatever You Want”

Pink’s most recent single “Beautiful Trauma” sounded mostly like its co-producer Jack Antonoff, but with her new album by the same title out next Friday (October 13), it’s time for another advance track. “Whatever You Want” is a middle-of-the-road ballad about holding out in a relationship that feels like a sinking ship—it’s as if Dido’s “White Flag” were a profanity-laced Lite FM pick.

Also today, Pink announced the dates of her upcoming 2018 concert tour and an Apple Music documentary about the making of the album. See the tour dates here; hear “Whatever You Want” and watch a short trailer for the documentary, also out October 13, below.