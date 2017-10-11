Three Legendary Pharoah Sanders Albums To Be Reissued

Three of pioneering avant-garde and spiritual jazz saxophonist and former John Coltrane collaborator Pharoah Sanders’ formative LPs as a bandleader are being reissued by Mexican Summer’s Anthology Recordings imprint. The albums are 1967’s Tauhid, 1969’s Jewels of Thought, and 1970’s Deaf Dumb Blind (often listed as Summun, Kukmun Umyun). The reissues will be able to be obtained as a 3-LP set featuring a zine. More information about the releases is available at Mexican Summer’s website in the form of short essays, as well as a collection of “jewels of thoughts” from artists, including Caribou’s Dan Snaith, Gilles Peterson, and Laraaji, about the legacy of Jewels of Thought, specifically. The Sanders reissues are due out on November 10, and you can pre-order them here.