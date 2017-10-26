News \
Paul McCartney Posts Fats Domino Tribute, Calling Him a “Huge Influence” on The Beatles
In the wake of legendary rock’n’roll star Fats Domino’s death on Tuesday night, Paul McCartney has shared a tribute to Domino on his website. McCartney calls Domino “one of [his] favourite rock ‘n’ roll singers”and “a huge influence” on The Beatles. He also recalls the time they got to meet Domino at his home in New Orleans (in 1964, before a Beatles concert at City Park Stadium).
Fats Domino, along with other early rock’n’rollers like Chuck Berry and Little Richard, were a definitive inspiration for the Beatles, and several of the band’s songs illustrate a clear influence. Most notably, McCartney recalled in the ’90s that the band’s 1968 single “Lady Madonna” started with him “singing a Fats Domino impression.” Domino later covered the song himself, as well as the White Album curiosity “Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey” and Sgt. Pepper’s “Lovely Rita.”
Read McCartney’s full statement below.
Rest in peace Fats Domino, the great rock ’n’ roll pianist and singer who thrilled us in our early days in Liverpool. His hit records like ‘Ain’t That A Shame’, ‘Blueberry Hill’, ‘I’m In Love Again’ and many others introduced us to the sounds of New Orleans rock ‘n’ roll. We were excited to meet Fats once in his home town of New Orleans. He was wearing a huge star spangled diamond encrusted watch which was our first encounter with bling! His voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on us and his appearance in the film ‘The Girl Can’t Help It’ was truly magnificent. As one of my favourite rock ‘n’ roll singers, I will remember him fondly and always think of him with that twinkle in his eye. I read that he had eight children. He himself was named Antoine. His kids were named Antoine III, Anatole, Andre, Antonio, Antoinette, Andrea, Anola and Adonica. Now that is pure Fats!