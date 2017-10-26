Paul McCartney Posts Fats Domino Tribute, Calling Him a “Huge Influence” on The Beatles

In the wake of legendary rock’n’roll star Fats Domino’s death on Tuesday night, Paul McCartney has shared a tribute to Domino on his website. McCartney calls Domino “one of [his] favourite rock ‘n’ roll singers”and “a huge influence” on The Beatles. He also recalls the time they got to meet Domino at his home in New Orleans (in 1964, before a Beatles concert at City Park Stadium).

Fats Domino, along with other early rock’n’rollers like Chuck Berry and Little Richard, were a definitive inspiration for the Beatles, and several of the band’s songs illustrate a clear influence. Most notably, McCartney recalled in the ’90s that the band’s 1968 single “Lady Madonna” started with him “singing a Fats Domino impression.” Domino later covered the song himself, as well as the White Album curiosity “Everybody’s Got Something to Hide Except Me and My Monkey” and Sgt. Pepper’s “Lovely Rita.”

Read McCartney’s full statement below.