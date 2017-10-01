Negative Gemini – “You Weren’t There Anymore”

Negative Gemini weaves sullen synths into a lush and textured landscapes that give weight to the elusive drift of a dreamscape. The project of Lindsey French has long split the difference between synth pop and Detroit techno, and on “You Weren’t There Anymore,” the songwriter and producer pivots back toward the shimmering dream-pop of her early, reverb-drenched EPs. Teasing in bleary-eyed guitar lines and a buzzing monophonic keyboard, the track flips universal desire into odd specificities as French meditates on the push and pull of a breakup. Listen below.