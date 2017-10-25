Morrissey – “I Wish You Lonely”

Morrissey has released “I Wish You Lonely,” the second single from his upcoming album Low in High School. “Think of yourself only…To hell with everybody else,” Morrissey sings, ever on-brand, on the sinister, mutant-disco track. Eventually, he turns to reflections about “monarchy,” “oligarchy,” and “humpback whales,” among other things, as odd, propulsive synths and wail squelch behind him. Previously, Morrissey released the single “Spent the Day in Bed” from the album, along with an eerie video. Low in High School is out November 17. Listen to “I Wish You Lonely” below.