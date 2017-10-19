New Music \

Hear Mitski Cover Billie Holiday for Planned Parenthood

FYF Fest 2017 - Day 2
CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/WireImage/Getty Images

Mitski has shared a new cover Billie Holiday’s “I’m a Fool to Want You” as part of the 7-inches for Planned Parenthood Compilation. Announced this past April, the compilation has already seen releases from Foo Fighters, and is set to include tracks from BjörkBon IverSleater-Kinney, St. Vincent, and more. It’s Mitski’s first new music since her cover of One Direction’s “Fireproof” was shared as part of the Our First 100 Days project.

Rob Arcand
Tags: Billie Holiday, Mitski