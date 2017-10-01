Marilyn Manson Cancels Performances After Stage Prop Injury

Marilyn Manson has cancelled a number of tour dates following an injury on stage last night at New York’s Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom. According to updates shared with Pitchfork, Manson will not be able to perform any dates from October 2-14 and “hopes to return to the stage soon,” with more details to follow regarding upcoming shows and rescheduling announcements. Manson was treated in New York and has plans to return to Los Angeles for his recovery. His album Heaven Upside Down is scheduled for release this Friday.