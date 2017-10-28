Watch Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Friday night, Linkin Park performed a tribute concert in L.A. honoring their late singer Chester Bennington. As Rolling Stone notes, highlights of the show included a fan-led singalong to “Numb” as a garland-draped microphone stood in a spotlight centerstage, Blink-182’s performance of “I Miss You,” Korn’s Jonathan Davis filling in for Bennington on Linkin Park’s 2000 hit “One Step Closer,” a new song from Alanis Morissette, and video testimonials from Paul McCartney, Jared Leto, and Metallica.

Linkin Park MC Mike Shinoda also debuted a new song, “Looking For An Answer,” which he said he’d written just eight days prior in honor of his late bandmate and friend. Watch Shinoda’s performance of “Looking For an Answer” as well as the full, three-hour show below.