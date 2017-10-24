Video: Lee Ranaldo – “Uncle Skeleton”

Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo has released a spooky, sensual new visual for “Uncle Skeleton,” off of his latest solo LP, Electric Trim. This is the third video Ranaldo has released from the new album, following the Shannon Van Etten collaborative track “New Thing” and the album’s first single, “Circular (Right As Rain)“.

In the video, directed by Elisa Ambrogio, two young women get handsy with a cardboard cutout of a skeleton, a quite literal visual interpretation of Ranaldo’s lyrics (“Don’t you know this skeleton’s got needs?”). The women take glitter pills before assuming skeletal forms themselves with the help of some Halloween-appropriate art direction and surrealist animation. By the end, two skeletons find love in a lush visual collage that brings together nature imagery, illustrative cartoons, and lots of glitter. Watch the absurdist, timely video below.