Jonny Greenwood and Australian Chamber Orchestra to Release “Water” on Vinyl

Jonny Greenwood’s composition “Water,” a piece commissioned by the Australian Chamber Orchestra, will finally get an official release.

The Australian Chamber Orchestra, where Greenwood served as Composer in Residence in 2012, premiered the Radiohead guitarist’s work during their UK tour in 2014, and today they formally announced its vinyl release. This is set to be “the first Australian-produced classical vinyl for two decades,” the ACO reported on their blog. “Water,” inspired by Philip Larkin’s poem of the same name, features strings, flutes, keyboard, piano, and the tanpura, an Indian string instrument.

Greenwood has expanded his composition CV with his recent work on the films Phantom Thread and You Were Never Really Here.

“Water” will be released on vinyl on November 10.