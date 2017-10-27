John Cena – “Where Is My Mind” (Pixies Cover)

John Cena is many things: invisible man, accredited doctor of Thuganomics, fluent Chinese speaker, 16-time world champion, devout advocate for human rights. He’s also a skilled musician and alt-rock appreciator, apparently. Cena is engaged to wrestler Nikki Bella, whose YouTube channel with her sister Brie recently hit 900,000 subscribers. To show their appreciation, they uploaded a video of Cena playing a ghostly, melancholy cover of Pixies’ classic “Where Is My Mind” on the piano. I’m surprised as you are. Watch below.