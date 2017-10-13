Stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s Rework of John Carpenter’s Halloween Theme

Leading up to the release of John Carpenter’s “anthology” of rerecorded movie themes, Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor has collaborated with composer Atticus Ross to give their take on the theme from Carpenter’s 1978 film Halloween. The track follows Carpenter’s rerecording of the theme for In the Mouth of Madness, a critically-panned H.P. Lovecraft tribute he released in 1994. An auteur known for recording many of his own scores, Carpenter has released two albums of non-film compositions: Lost Themes in 2015 and Lost Themes II in 2016. Listen to the Reznor and Ross rerecording below.