Listen to the Green Day Tribute Project to Benefit Hurricane Maria Recovery Efforts

A number of musicians–including Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall, Ratboys, and Kevin Devine–have teamed up to put out Earth Day: A Tribute to Green Day, 22-track tribute for pop punk legends Green Day. The album’s proceeds will be dedicated to helping victims of Hurricane Maria.

“[I]nitially we had discussed donating the funds from this to an environmental org with a larger / more global focus, but today, october first 2017, the day ‘when september ends,’ things are more urgent in a localized way than any of us could have anticipated when we started organizing this,” says a description on the project’s Bandcamp page, “the people of puerto rico are suffering at the intersection of environmental catastrophe and colonial subjugation and your donation here will help provide them desperately needed material support.”

Listen to the tribute below.