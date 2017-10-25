Franz Ferdinand Announce New LP Always Ascending, Release Title Track

Franz Ferdinand is releasing their fifth LP next year, Always Ascending. It’s the band’s first non-collaborative album since 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action (in 2015, they released a record with Sparks, FFS) and will be out on February 9 on Domino Records. The band is previewing the entire record in Paris today at the Point Ephémère and streaming the event on their Facebook today (3:30 EST). They’ve also posted the first single, “Always Ascending.” The album is the first Franz Ferdinand is recording with their recently updated lineup, which features Julian Corrie (keyboards/ guitar) and Dino Bardot (guitar). Listen to “Always Ascending” and check out the tracklist below.

1. Always Ascending

2. Lazy Boy

3. Paper Cages

4. Finally

5. The Academy Award

6. Lois Lane

7. Huck and Jim

8. Glimpse of Love

9. Feel the Love Go

10. Slow Don’t Kill Me Slow