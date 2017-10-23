News \
Foo Fighters Announce 2018 Tour
Foo Fighters will also be taking their latest album Concrete & Gold on the road next spring. The tour will start with a number of dates in Texas, hit a two-night stand in New York’s Madison Square Garden, and end in Chicago in July.
The band has been rolling along on its current tour since June and started its first North American leg earlier this month. See the 2018 tour dates below.
Foo Fighters tour dates:
April 18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
April 19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
April 22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
April 25 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium
April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
May 1 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
May 3 – Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum
July 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
July 12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 16-17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 21-22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
July 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field