Foo Fighters Announce 2018 Tour

Foo Fighters will also be taking their latest album Concrete & Gold on the road next spring. The tour will start with a number of dates in Texas, hit a two-night stand in New York’s Madison Square Garden, and end in Chicago in July.

The band has been rolling along on its current tour since June and started its first North American leg earlier this month. See the 2018 tour dates below.

Foo Fighters tour dates:

April 18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

April 19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

April 22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

April 25 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

April 29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 1 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

May 3 – Memphis, TN @ Fed Ex Forum

July 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

July 12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 16-17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 21-22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

July 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field