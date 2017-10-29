News \
Hear Fiona Apple Cover Fats Domino On A Prairie Home Companion
Earlier this week, legendary rock ‘n’ roll pianist Fats Domino died at the age of 89. This Saturday, Fiona Apple paid tribute to the late musician on A Prairie Home Companion, where she performed the Fats’ classic “Ain’t That A Shame” alongside singles “Werewolf” and “Fast As You Can” from The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do and When the Pawn Hits the Conflicts He Thinks like a King What He Knows Throws the Blows When He Goes to the Fight and He’ll Win the Whole Thing ‘fore He Enters the Ring There’s No Body to Batter When Your Mind Is Your Might so When You Go Solo, You Hold Your Own Hand and Remember That Depth Is the Greatest of Heights and If You Know Where You Stand, Then You Know Where to Land and If You Fall It Won’t Matter, Cuz You’ll Know That You’re Right, respectively. The episode also included performances from Nick Offerman, Dan Auerbach, violinist Hillary Hahn, and blues songwriter Robert Finley. Listen here.