Courtney Love, Seth Rogen, Bettye Lavette Join Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert

In a couple weeks on 11/6, the Leonard Cohen tribute concern Tower Of Song: A Memorial Tribute To Leonard Cohen will take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, and some additional guests have been announced today. Courtney Love, Seth Rogen, Bettye Lavette, Coeur de Pirate, Ron Sexsmith, and BØRNS will all perform alongside the previously announced lineup of Lana Del Rey, Elvis Costello, Feist, Philip Glass, k.d. lang, and Sting, among others.

Additional tickets to the show will be on sale this Saturday (10/28).

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.