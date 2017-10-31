Video: Converge – “A Single Tear”

In advance of the release of The Dusk in Us this Friday, Converge have released a powerful new video for album opener “A Single Tear.” The track follows earlier album singles “Eve,” “I Can Tell You About Pain,” “Under Duress,” and “Reptilian.” Beyond the shrieking riffs and brutal vocals, the song’s lyrics are deceptively emotional, exploring what we give and take in order to be loved by others: “You gifted me such a precious thing / A chance to be someone who deserved love.”

The accompanying video, directed by Max Moore, is heavy with symbolism about parenthood and connection. Shots of birds being born and humans being submerged in water evoke themes of death and rebirth, while the visual’s main narrative follows a lonely man in his quest for companionship. Watch the video below.