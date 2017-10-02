Watch the Late Charles Bradley Perform “Victim of Love,” Reflect on His Life in New Video

Daptone Records has released a tribute video of the late great soul singer Charles Bradley. The clip finds Bradley looking back on his life during a trip to Vienna’s St. Stephen’s Cathedral. “The only thing that’s left for me is to just give my love to the world because this body’s getting old, and I got a late chance in life,” he says in the video.

The flick ends with Bradley performing his 2013 gem “Victim of Love” outside of the Cathedral. Watch the video—edited by Jeff Broadway and Cory Bailey, who directed Living on Soul: The Family Daptone—below. Bradley passed away at the age of 68 on September 23 after his battle with cancer.