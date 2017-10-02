Watch 2 Chainz and Travis Scott Perform “4 AM” on Fallon

2 Chainz and Travis Scott performed their hit “4 AM” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night. In addition to playing the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music track, 2 Chainz sat down for an interview with Fallon. The two discussed Chainz breaking his leg (apparently during a four-wheeler accident), his performing from a pink wheelchair, and his Vice show Most Expensivest, all with Trappy the French bulldog sitting in the rapper’s lap. Watch the performance and interview below.