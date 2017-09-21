Watch the First Trailer for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs, his follow-up to 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, now has its first trailer. The preview, which shows Anderson’s idiosyncratic style in full effect, details the flick’s wild plot: The Japanese city of Megasaki experiences a dog flu outbreak, so the mayor quarantines dogs to the titular isle. There’s a boy who’s looking for his lost dog, too.

Isle of Dogs features voice work from Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Jeff Goldblum, Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Scarlett Johannson. Watch the trailer below. Isle of Dogs arrives March 23, 2018.