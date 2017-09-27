Watch Paul McCartney and Billy Joel Perform “Get Back” and “Birthday”

For the first of two shows at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, Paul McCartney called upon Nassau County-native Billy Joel for a little help. McCartney brought Joel out last night (Sep. 26) in the midst of his eight-song encore to join him on The Beatles’ “Get Back” and “Birthday,” which McCartney thoughtfully dedicated to “anybody who’s got a birthday–and also anybody who’s got a birthday any time this year.”

The pair have crossed performance paths before, most memorably during Billy Joel’s 2008 concerts at New York’s Shea Stadium before its demolishment. Joel invited McCartney to perform with him; he initially turned down the gig because of a presumed scheduling conflict, but McCartney ended up surprising Joel onstage and performed “I Saw Her Standing There.”

McCartney rounds out his One on One tour with a second Nassau Coliseum show tonight (Sep. 27) and two Detroit shows at the start of October.