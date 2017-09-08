News \
Watch U2 Play a Trump-Tinged Version of “Bullet the Blue Sky” on Fallon
In the middle of their Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour, U2 stopped by The Tonight Show to play “Bullet the Blue Sky,” from that album, for a visibly very excited Jimmy Fallon and his studio audience. Bono added an extra verse to the song that was clearly about Donald Trump, though he didn’t mention the president’s name–just a guy with “skin as thin as an Orange Crush” who could leave us “vaporized with a single tweet.” Watch it below.