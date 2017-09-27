Trippie Redd – “In Too Deep”

SoundCloud alumnus and Canton, Ohio native Trippie Redd has been on the rise this year, breaking through with emo banger “Love Scars” and appearing on the Hot 100 as a guest on XXXTentacion’s “Fuck Love.” Now, the 18-year-old is big enough to get a new song premiered by Zane Lowe. The release is “In Too Deep,” which he previewed over the summer. The new track sees more of his ghoulish yelps and melodic rhyming. Listen below at the 1:15-mark. Trippie is currently prepping A Love Letter to You 2, which is due October 6.