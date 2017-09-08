New Music \
Stream Ted Leo’s New Album The Hanged Man
The Hanged Man, the new album from career punk Ted Leo, arrives today. It’s his first since 2010’s The Brutalist Bricks, and as our friends at Stereogum detailed in a deep and revealing new story, Leo faced just about every imaginable personal and financial challenge on the way to a new record. He ended up funding The Hanged Man with a Kickstarter campaign and self-releasing it; it follows six albums with his band the Pharmacists, but is credited to Leo alone. Stream it below.