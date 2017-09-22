Stream the New Self-Titled EP from Starrah and Diplo

Breakthrough songwriter Starrah has teamed up with Diplo for a new collaborative EP. The vocalist, who’s written parts for hits like Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” Drake’s “Fake Love,” and Calvin Harris’ “Feels,” has been one of this years behind-the-scenes heroes and now with production work from one of the biggest producers in the game, seems ready to take the spotlight for the first time. Check out their collaborative EP—featuring singles “Swerve” and “Imperfections”—below.