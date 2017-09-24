Seth Firkins, Sound Engineer for Future, Young Thug, Mike WiLL Made-It, and More, Has Passed Away

Atlanta studio engineer Seth Firkins has passed away. The producer, known for his work alongside artists like Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Gucci Mane, has become a mainstay in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, most recently working with Future, Young Thug, Mike Will Made-It, Zoey Dollaz, and more, as XXL reports. No known cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Firkins’ work in Atlanta hip-hop features engineering credits on albums like Jay-Z’s American Gangster, Rihanna’s Unapologetic, and Future’s Pluto 3D, and the engineer has worked closely alongside Future’s Freebandz outfit with Zoey Dollaz.

Both Future and Dollaz have taken to social media to express their grief at Firkins’ passing. “I always gave racism a cold shoulder because my real brother is a white guy by the name of Seth Firkins,” starts Future’s heartfelt post on Instagram. Dollaz added his own post, noting, “I met u through Pluto a year or two ago dealing with music but literally u became an actual friend outside of music.”

In a similar move, Mike WiLL Made-It posted a photo of the late engineer with the caption, “Naw Fr, and you can never be replaced big dog, 1 of a kind fr, REST EASY OG, LOVE! RIP @sethfirkins.”

Check out what these artists and more are saying on social media below.

Naw Fr, and you can never be replaced big dog, 1 of a kind fr, REST EASY OG, LOVE ! RIP @sethfirkins A post shared by Mike WiLL Made It (@mikewillmadeit) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

Damn bro life is crazy. RIP to my legit brother Seth Firkins . So unexpected. Fuck man. Literally been rocking with everybody since day 1 — Sonny Digital (@SonnyDigital) September 23, 2017