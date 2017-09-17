Screaming Females’ New 7″ is Only For Sale at One Store

New Jersey alt-rockers Screaming Females have released a new 7″ called “Black Moon” in an exclusive limited edition of 24 copies. According to a Facebook post from the band, all available copies of the 7″ in existence were supplied to a single store, Spina Records, in their native Brunswick, New Jersey, according to sources at the A.V. Club. In the update, they write:

Special Announcement! Brand new SCREAMING FEMALES single “Black Moon” will be available only at Spina Records in New Brunswick NJ tomorrow starting at 12pm – this is a extremely limited pressing of 24 copies, not available anywhere else ! You must come into the store to purchase // no holds, no online orders, one per person. Once they’re gone, that’s it! $10 each

The release technically went on sale Thursday night, so it seems pretty unlikely that any copies are still available for purchase. And if recent updates from the shop’s social media are to be believed, things aren’t looking good for collectors. Keep your eyes locked on eBay at least! Who knows? Maybe one’ll surface on Discogs in a day or two.