Radiator Hospital – “Pastoral Radio Hit”

Philadelphia band Radiator Hospital are releasing a new album called Play the Songs You Like on October 20. Today, they’ve released “Pastoral Radio Hit,” an excellently heavy new song made up of jangly melodies and a pleasantly yearning pop-punk vocal. Hear it below. Also below, check out their upcoming tour dates.

Radiator Hospital tour dates:

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn *

10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ the First Unitarian Church *

10/21 Boston, MA @ Cambridge YMCA *

10/22 Northampton, MA @ Flywheel *

10/23 Middletown, CT @ Mac 650 *

10/24 New Brunswick, NJ @ In The West *

10/25 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *

10/27 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

* w/ Outer Spaces