New Music \
Radiator Hospital – “Pastoral Radio Hit”
Philadelphia band Radiator Hospital are releasing a new album called Play the Songs You Like on October 20. Today, they’ve released “Pastoral Radio Hit,” an excellently heavy new song made up of jangly melodies and a pleasantly yearning pop-punk vocal. Hear it below. Also below, check out their upcoming tour dates.
Radiator Hospital tour dates:
10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn *
10/20 Philadelphia, PA @ the First Unitarian Church *
10/21 Boston, MA @ Cambridge YMCA *
10/22 Northampton, MA @ Flywheel *
10/23 Middletown, CT @ Mac 650 *
10/24 New Brunswick, NJ @ In The West *
10/25 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter *
10/27 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *
* w/ Outer Spaces