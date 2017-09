Pete Townshend and tenor Alfie Boe teamed up in 2015 for Classic Quadrophenia, an orchestral reimagining of the Who’s classic 1973 double-LP. And last night, they teamed up again, performing album closer “Love Reign O’er Me” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with some help from the Roots. Watch below.

